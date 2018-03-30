3 female firefighters killed in truck crash

NATIONAL

ASAN, South Chungcheong Province -- A cargo truck slammed into a fire truck parked on the side of a road in central South Korea on Friday, knocking the fire vehicle into three female firefighters and killing them.



The rescue workers, two of them newly recruited trainees, were preparing to capture a dog tied to a guard rail in the central city of Asan when the 25-ton cargo truck smashed into their fire engine at 9:46 a.m. The impact caused the parked vehicle to run over and kill the three firefighters.







(Yonhap)

The victims were found under the fire truck, which moved about 80 meters following the impact.The drivers of the cargo truck and the fire engine were taken to a hospital with injuries.Police took the cargo truck's 62-year-old driver, identified by his surname Huh, into custody for questioning. Officials said that a sobriety test showed the driver was not drunk at the time. (Yonhap)