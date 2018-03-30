Super Junior’s new single to feature foreign artists

ENTERTAINMENT

Super Junior (Label SJ)

Leslie Grace and Play N Skillz (Label SJ)

K-pop act Super Junior has teamed up with foreign artists for the first time since its debut.The act’s agency Label SJ said Friday that “Lo Siento,” a Latin-pop tinged lead track of Super Junior’s upcoming repackaged edition of its eighth full-length album “Play,” will feature vocals from Leslie Grace, an American singer-songwriter known for her specialty in Latin pop. Play N Skillz, a renowned DJ duo from the US, produced the album, according to the agency.It marks the first time for Super Junior to join forces with foreign artists. Grace debuted in 2012 with the bachata-tinged single “Will U Still Love Me Tomorrow,” which peaked at number one on both the Billboard Tropical Songs chart and Billboard Latin Airplay charts.Play N Skillz has won several Grammys including Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 2007 for their production on the single “Ridin‘” by Chamillionaire and Krayzie Bone.Super Junior’s upcoming repackaged album “Replay” will be out on April 12. The act’s original album with the lead track “Black Suit” was released in November last year in celebration of Super Junior’s 12th anniversary.By Hong Dam-young(lotus@heraldcorp.com)