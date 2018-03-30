Han Hye-jin stunning at shoes event

Given her years of modelling experience, Han did not shy away from the camera. She looked stunning in a long, white dress embellished with red roses. Her waist was accentuated with a red belt. The model stood out from the crowd with her lean and long figure.
|(Twitter)
Many other celebrities, such as model Jang Yoon-joo, model-actress Kim Jin-kyung and former Girls‘ Generation member Seohyun, joined Han at Thursday’s brand launching event.
Superga, an Italian shoe brand, showcased a fresh lineup of shoes in collaboration with British fashion icon Alexa Chung. The exclusive pop-up store opened on Thursday at Boon The Shop in Chungdam-dong.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)