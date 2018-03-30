Primary to release new album on April 3

ENTERTAINMENT

Primary‘s upcoming album “Do worry Be happy” (Amoeba Culture)

Star producer Primary will hit the K-pop scene with a new project album on April 3.The artist’s agency Amoeba Culture said Friday that the upcoming “Do worry Be happy” will be released on April 3, and features various up-and-coming artists such as Colde of hip-hop duo offonoff, Xin Seha, 1of1 and Kevin Oh. Primary is teaming up with Korean songstress Anda, who lends her hand in creating and singing songs for the album. Signed under the label Emperor Entertainment, Anda has sometimes been labeled Korea’s Lady Gaga for her unique musical style, such as in “Mastering,” “It‘s Goin’ Down” and “Touch,” released in 2015.With “youth” as the keyword, “Do worry Be happy” aims to deliver messages to a young generation adrift in life‘s struggles.Primary debuted in 2006 with “Daily Apartment,” featuring rapper Beenzino. For promotions of that album, Primary donned a cardboard mask with a bird beak, which has remained a signature look for the producer to date.Primary has released several hits, including “Johnny,” “?” and “See Through,” all of which swept local music charts in 2012. As a producer, he has worked with artists such as Supreme Team, Dynamic Duo and MBLAQ.