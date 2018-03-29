S. Korea, China exchange views on N. Korean nukes ahead of summit

NATIONAL

Ranking officials from South Korea and China met in Seoul on Thursday to exchange views on how to rid North Korea of its nuclear ambitions, while the two Koreas set the date for what could be a historic meeting between their leaders.



Chung Eui-yong (L), top security advisor to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, ushers Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi into the venue for their talks at a Seoul hotel on March 29, 2018. (Yonhap)

