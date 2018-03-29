Kakao to introduce music curation app for KakaoTalk

Kakao Melon will offer various ways for customers to enjoy listening to shared music, gifting songs and expressing themselves with music while chatting with friends.
The latest music platform provides customers an experience that goes beyond simply listening to music and caters to customers’ sharing of a whole variety of music.
|(Yonhap)
The added feature, however, requires customers to be already a registered user of the Melon music app in order to take full advantage of its services.
KakaoTalk users will be able to find the service by looking at the lower corner of the chatting room for the “My Music” tab, specifically next to the “Plus” button and “Channel” tab.
Customers can add favorite songs to a playlist and share their profile with friends. Friends can also listen to other KakaoTalk friends’ music profiles.
Similar to other music curation mobile apps, Kakao Melon offers a personalized music list and recommends songs based on the music profile. Customers can leave a chat room, but still listen to music.
A company official from Kakao M Melon Company said the new music service is essentially a “reflection of Kakao users’ communication trends.” He also predicted the upcoming feature will help establish a culture of active communicators through music.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)