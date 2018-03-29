Petition filed against fine dust from China

As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, more than 200,000 people had signed a petition on the website of Cheong Wa Dae, five days since the petition began collecting signatures Saturday.
|(Screenshot of Cheong Wa Dae website-Yonhap)
The petition claims “fine dust is coming (to Korea) considerably more often that it did 10 years ago.” The writer of the petition also urges the government to demand China shut down its factories located on the Shandong Peninsula in eastern China.
This would mark the 24th online petition the presidential office must answer.
When a petition on the Cheong Wa Dae website gains more than 200,000 signatures in less than a month, an official response from the presidential office is required within 30 days.
