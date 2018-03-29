Senior officials declare W1.35b of personal assets on average

BUSINESS

A total of 1,711 senior government and public officials declared an average 1.35 billion won ($1.26 million) of personal assets, up about 83 million won from a year earlier, the government gazette showed Thursday.



Under an anti-corruption law, senior officials at government agencies and national universities as well as other high-level public office holders are required to report the status of their assets to the Government Ethics Committee once a year.



According to this year's declaration carried by the official gazette, 74.8 percent, or 1,279, of the senior officials saw the value of their assets rise over the past year while the assets of 25.2 percent, or 432 people, decreased.



The wealthiest individuals included Heo Seong-joo, head of Seoul National University Dental Hospital, with 20.8 billion won and Kim Hong-sub, head of Incheon's Jung-gu district office, with 20.6 billion won. The two topped the list last year too.



Of all the officials, 17 reported that the value of their assets rose by more than 1 billion won, 40 reported an increase of 500 million won to 1 billion won and 460 people declared an increase of between 100 million won and 500 million won.



Reasons they cited for the increases included changes in the value of real estate or securities they're holding as well as savings and inheritance.



The committee plans to scrutinize the declarations and punish those who fail to fully disclose their assets.



Meanwhile, more than 8 in 10 lawmakers reported increases in their personal assets despite last year's economic slowdown.



As of December 2017, 245 lawmakers, 85.4 percent of the 287 lawmakers who disclosed their assets, said they saw their assets increase compared with what they reported in the previous year.





Rep. Kim Byoung-gwan of the ruling Democratic Party declared to have personal assets worth 443.5 billion won, topping the list of the wealthiest lawmakers. (Yonhap)

Rep. Kim Byoung-gwan of the ruling Democratic Party topped the list of wealthy lawmakers, with personal assets totaling 443.5 billion won. Kim previously headed Webzen, a local game developer.Rep. Kim Se-yeon of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party ranked second, with assets of 112.3 billion won, followed by Rep. Park Duk-hyum of the same party with 51.5 billion won in wealth and Rep. Park Jeung of the Democratic Party with 26.5 billion won.National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun reported 4.37 billion won in wealth, while two vice speakers, Reps. Park Joo-sun and Shim Jae-cheol, posted 1.78 billion won and 5.98 billion won, respectively. (Yonhap)