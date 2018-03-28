[Video] ‘Switch’ to show swindler serving justice to ‘corrupt’ society

ENTERTAINMENT

Cast of "Switch: Change the World" (Yonhap)

From left: Jung Woong-in, Han Ye-ri and Jang Geun-suk (Yonhap)

The new SBS series “Switch: Change the World” depicts a petty conman serving justice to the corrupt rich by faking the role of a prosecutor.The aim of the program is to deal a cathartic blow to the world where true villains live in penthouses while petty criminals are put behind the bars.The satisfaction will be thrilling, promised director Nam Tae-jin, at the press conference for the show held at SBS headquarters in Mok-dong, Seoul, Wednesday, where he was joined by the main stars Jang Geun-suk, Han Ye-ri and Jung Woong-in, as well as supporting stars Jo Hee-bong, Shin Do-hyun and Ahn Seung-hwan.“The show delves in to the duplexity of people,” director Nam said. “We live in a reality that is to an extent unbelievable. What you see in ‘Switch’ is not the real world but a world that you would like to believe as reality.”The story’s main protagonist is the swindler Sa Do-chan, who is a doppelganger look-alike of law-abiding prosecutor Baek Jun-su. When Baek falls unconscious following a premeditated car accident, Baek’s fellow prosecutor, played by Han Ye-ri, scouts Sa to step in as a double. Sa, a born natural crook and a genius, makes full use of his quick acumen in faking the role of Baek and ends up doing a better job of holding bad guys accountable than the real prosecutor.Actor and singer Jang Geun-suk plays the double role of Sa and Baek. Han Ye-ri plays the female lead and Jung Woong-in the villainous art dealer who amasses a fortune through the black market drug trade.“Switch” will be Jang’s last work before he commits the next two years to his national defense duty.Jang shared his sentiments at the press conference, “I feel the responsibility (for this show) heavily, as this will most likely be my last work before entering the army service. I am giving every scene my full concentration and preparing myself for what comes next. I am in this drama hoping to make this character a work of my life.”Jang refrained from going in to the details of his military service, saying, “Today’s a day for ‘Switch.’ I believe discussing too much of my personal plans wouldn’t be appropriate.”The 32-episode series will premiere at 10 p.m. on Wednesday and will air every Wednesday and Thursday.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)