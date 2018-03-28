Go to Mobile Version

Kim Whan-ki, Lee U-fan’s works to lead Seoul Auction’s Hong Kong sale

By Shim Woo-hyun
  • Published : Mar 28, 2018 - 14:42
  • Updated : Mar 28, 2018 - 15:09
Seoul Auction will hold its 24th Hong Kong Sale, with a total of 69 artworks by acclaimed artists from here and abroad, including Kim Whan-ki, Lee U-fan, Yun Hyong-keun, Gerhard Richter and Damien Hirst. The estimated worth of the artworks reach some 13 billion won ($12.2 million).

Kim Whan-ki and Lee U-fan‘s works are expected to the draw collectors’ attention again this year.

Kim Whan-ki’s ”Jar and Poetry“ (Seoul Auction)

Leading the sale is five of Kim‘s works, including ”Jar and Poetry,“ full-canvas dot paintings, and a semi-abstract painting series. “Jar and Poetry” is a rare piece that presents poetry, painting, and calligraphy on a single plane.

At last year’s auction held in December, all seven works by Kim were sold with the abstract painter’s “Morning Star” selling for 4 billion won, marking the highest sales record of the auction. Kim also currently holds the record for the most expensive painting by Korean modern and contemporary artists ever sold at an auction.

Lee U-fan‘s “With Winds” (Seoul Auction)

The Hong Kong sale will also present Lee U-fan’s experimental works, including the 1972 “Untitled,” a work of a fine pine tree plate with carved surface. The auction will also present one of Lee’s “With Winds” series. Marked by their rhythmic brushworks, “With Wind” series has been popular among international collectors.

A work of Lee Ung-no‘s “People” series and Yayoi Kusama’s 1981 “Pumpkin” painting are also up for auction in Hong Kong.

The upcoming sale on Thursday will be held at the new exhibition-auction place SA+, located at H Queen’s building in Hong Kong Central.

