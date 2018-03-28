Parties view NK leader's visit to China with expectation, concerns

NATIONAL

South Korea's political parties on Wednesday evaluated this week's summit between China and North Korea with a mix of hope and worries, calling on Seoul to prepare more thoroughly for the inter-Korean summit slated for next month.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made an unofficial visit to China from Sunday through Wednesday and held his first meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the two countries' state media have reported.



Their surprise meeting came ahead of summits between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim, and between US President Donald Trump and Kim, which are expected to occur in late April and by May, respectively.



The ruling Democratic Party voiced hopes that the Xi-Kim summit will help hammer out a peaceful solution to the long-standing nuclear standoff with the North.



"With more diplomatic talks and meetings among top leaders, we believe that the issues of the North's nuclear standoff and peace on the Korean Peninsula can likely be settled," Kim Hyun, the party's spokeswoman, said in her commentary.



"In order to establish a lasting peace on the peninsula and realize a peace regime, we need efforts by all countries surrounding the peninsula," she added.



Kim also voiced hopes that the Xi-Kim summit can be a "positive element" in ensuring the success of the upcoming inter-Korean summit.





Kim Sung-tae, the floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, speaks during a party meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party, however, warned against any "rosy" optimism for the planned inter-Korean summit, saying the Moon government must make exhaustive preparations for the meeting with Kim."What matters here is that the North and China are closely cooperating ahead of the inter-Korean summit and the North-US summit," Kim Sung-tae, the party's floor leader, said during a party meeting."The Trump administration has also named hawkish former US Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton as a national security advisor, meaning both the North and the US are making thorough preparations for their summit."The minor Bareunmirae Party called for Moon to dismiss what it calls his "rosy forecast" for the planned inter-Korean summit and craft a more "meticulous" strategy to achieve the North's denuclearization.The party also indicated that China's deeper engagement with the North could inject more complexity into the denuclearization efforts."China, which holds the key to the enforcement of anti-Pyongyang sanctions, appears to still maintain its strategy to use the North as leverage to enhance its security and national interests in Northeast Asia," Park Joo-sun, a co-chair of the party, said."Seoul needs a more meticulous strategy at a time of Chinese intervention," he added.Yoo Seong-min, another co-chair of the party, said he suspects that North Korean leader Kim's visit to Beijing was aimed at weakening the blunt of international sanctions and pressure against his country."Should China reduce sanctions and pressure, we will be farther away from the denuclearization goal," he said.The liberal Party for Democracy and Peace voiced hopes that the Xi-Kim summit will help foster the North's denuclearization."The North's move to begin consultations with China through a summit means that the two Koreas are in the process of finding a positive road map (for denuclearization)," Choi Gyung-hwan, the party's spokesman, said. (Yonhap)