[Feature] Feminist novel becomes center of controversy in South Korea

K-pop star Irene recently became the subject of cyberattacks for reading a feminist novel. (Yonhap)

Author Cho Nam-ju‘s feminist novel “Kim Ji-young Born in 1982” (Minumsa)

Women attend a #MeToo rally protesting sexual violence. (Yonhap)

When K-pop group Red Velvet’s Irene shared she had just finished a novel -- “Kim Ji-young, Born in 1982” -- at a public gathering with fans earlier this month, she probably did not expect to enrage some of her male followers.But her brief mention of the book, considered an iconic piece of contemporary feminist literature in Korea, triggered a storm of controversy among some fans online. Some went as far to burn and destroy photos of the K-pop star.Suddenly, being associated with feminism had become sufficient reason for them to not follow the singer.“She should know that most of her fans are male,” said a male social media user online. “She has virtually come out as a feminist, and I’m no longer her fan.”Regardless of whether Irene indeed identifies herself a feminist or not, what has been in the center of this debate -- or, as some call it, cyber-bullying against the young entertainer -- is the feminist novel, which came out back in 2016 and became the best-selling novel of the year last year.Two years have passed since its release, and the book, which chronicles a life of a South Korean woman in her 30s who loses her sanity after becoming a full-time mother, still remains in the center of the nation’s ever-heated debate on gender politics -- especially as the #MeToo movement has been gathering momentum in the country since late January this year.Written by author Cho Nam-ju, the book follows the life of its protagonist, named Kim Ji-young, a South Korean woman born in 1982. Her name, Ji-young, was one of the most common baby names for girls in the country back in the 1980s.Like her name, her life is far from extraordinary. Like most Korean women born in the ‘80s, she attends university, gets a job, gets married and becomes a stay-at-home mother.The book captures the everyday sexism Ji-young encounters from a very young age. As a child she is bullied by a male classmate, but when she complains, her teacher simply tells her, “Guys tend to bug girls they like.”During a job interview, she is asked what she would do if she were sexually harassed at the workplace. Anxious that she might not get the position, she answers, “I would try to ‘naturally’ leave the situation by going to the bathroom.”When Ji-young becomes pregnant, she is virtually forced to quit her job as she and her husband cannot afford child care. Hardly anyone ever offers a pregnant Ji-young a seat on public transportation.After becoming a parent, she hears a stranger calling her a “mom-chung,” or “mom-worm,” a derogatory term to describe stay-at-home mothers who purportedly exploit their husbands’ hard-earned money. She was simply drinking coffee out in public, while her baby was asleep in a stroller.From that day on, Ji-young develops a mental condition and eventually receives medical treatment.“It feels like Kim Ji-young is alive somewhere in this real world,” writes Cho Nam-ju, the author, in a letter to readers included in the book.“It’s because she’s very much like my girlfriends, junior and senior female colleagues at work, and even myself. I felt sorry for her throughout the writing process. But I’m also aware that she had to live the way she did, and did not have many options to begin with. I believe Kim Ji-youngs in this world deserve more opportunities and support.”On top of securing many female fans, the book has been significantly popular within the nation’s political circle, especially among male politicians.Last year, Roh Hoe-chan, currently the floor leader of the left-wing Justice Party, publicly presented the book as a gift to the President Moon Jae-in, requesting him to pay attention to women in their 30s whose collective experiences are identical to the one of the novel’s protagonist, Ji-young.Rep. Keum Tae-sub, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party, also gave the book as a gift to a total of 298 lawmakers at the National Assembly last year. The lawmaker purchased some 300 copies of the novel, reportedly having spent his own pocket money.“I hope a decade from now on, we can create a world where Kim Ji-youngs born in 1992 don’t have to be in despair,” Rep. Kim wrote in a letter to his colleagues attached to the book.In spite of such public endorsements by the nation’s heavyweight male politicians last year, the novel is facing yet another controversial reaction from the nation’s men in their 20s, especially after the country’s #MeToo movement has spread dramatically since beginning of this year.On top of the cyber-attacks against the K-pop star Irene, some South Korean men have recently applied for online crowdfunding for their book project titled “Kim Ji-hun born in 1990.”The project, which directly mocks author Cho’s “Kim Ji-young born in 1982,” features a male protagonist born in 1990 and claims to show the “reverse discrimination” that the “men in South Korea face on every day basis.”The men, who are in their 20s, claim that young men in South Korea have been the subject of reverse sexism. They point out that the military duty which is mandatory for all able-bodied men but from which women are exempt. Another point they raise is the expectation that the groom and his family pay for housing when a couple gets married.“It seems like the book has become some sort of a symbol of Korean feminism in this #MeToo era,” said Jeong In-yeong, a mother in her 30s.“Personally I don’t think the novel contains any so-called ‘radical’ feminist thoughts. It basically chronicles all the subtle forms of sexism Korean women are exposed to in their everyday lives. But the fact that it is being attacked to a degree that its mocking version is being proposed, I think, shows why Korean feminism needs to exist.”Some point out that only young, female entertainers have been cyber-bullied for reading the book, or directly or indirectly endorsing feminism, while some powerful male politicians, including the now-disgraced and alleged rapist An Hee-jung, have been praised for doing so.Prior to the controversy involving Irene, popular girl group Apink member Son Na-eun faced online criticism from some male netizens for posting a picture of her cellphone case, which said “Girls can do anything.” Son ended up deleting the post, after being attacked for "seemingly endorsing feminism," while her agency offered a brief explanation that the case was “simply a product of the French fashion label Zadig & Voltaire.”“The entertainers don’t need to explain themselves, and no one should be criticized for being a feminist,” said Kim Ha-jin, a working professional in her 20s.“No one should be apologetic for reading a book by a feminist author or using products that contains a feminist message. Whether Irene and Son Na-eun are feminist or not is not the point here. The point is that they are being attacked for something that they don’t deserve, and this is again why the ongoing #MeToo movement as well as feminism is necessary.”Lee Seung-han, a TV columnist, claim that such attacks against Son or Irene have never taken place against the nation’s male politicians or celebrities, including popular comedian Yoo Jae-suk, who publicly shared they had read the book, and even endorsed the novel.“These men never attacked President Moon Jae-in, nor did they destroy photos of comedian Yoo Jae-suk,” he wrote in his recent column for the local daily the Hankyoreh. “They have strategically chosen whom they consider to be vulnerable (such as Son and Irene) to release their anger (against feminist movement).



Ongoing controversies





Ahn Sang-soo, a researcher at Korea Women’s Development Institute, says the cyberattacks against the K-pop stars show Korean men’s anxiety over the ongoing #MeToo movement and the broader rise of feminism.



“I think a lot of young, female entertainers are being consumed by men in this country as ‘ideal’ female figures -- physically attractive, pleasant and docile,” Ahn told The Korea Herald.



“As the #MeToo movement is empowering more women to voice their own thoughts and opinions, including young entertainers whom these men must have thought to be the opposite of so-called ‘feminists,’ I think they feel threatened and anxious. They want certain women to stay where they are, but that is likely to change very soon.”



Meanwhile, some point out that Korean men in their 20s may not have experienced the male privilege that the nation’s older men have enjoyed.



“Most men born in the ‘90s nowadays spend their 20s trying to get their degrees, finish their military duties which takes about two years and somehow secure a job -- they have yet to experience sexism (and male privilege) at the workplace,” Lee Sue-jung, a professor of criminological psychology at Kyonggi University, told The Korea Herald.



“Some of them may genuinely feel that their female colleagues have an advantage in the job market, as they don’t have to serve in the military. We have to take all of these things into account -- that men’s experiences in this country are different according to each generation. These young men may be realizing that patriarchy -- including the notion that links militarism only with masculinity -- is a burden for men as well, although they seem to be releasing their frustration at the wrong target.”



Regardless of ongoing controversies, the novel has helped bring women’s concerns to the forefront of public debate.



“I don’t agree with everything that the novel is trying to say. I think the protagonist of the novel had more options than she thought she did. For example, I would not have chosen to have a child if I did not feel completely ready, regardless of the familial pressure,” said Kim Ji-yeon, a working woman in Seoul.



“But I appreciate the novel because it has triggered the kind of public debate that would not have taken place without it. In spite of the backlash, I think it’s still better (for women’s experiences) to be talked about rather than kept in silence.”





By Claire Lee (dyc@heraldcorp.com)