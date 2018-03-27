NK leader Kim Jong-un visits China: reports

|Heavy security outside Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing where top North Korean leaders have stayed on previous trips to Beijing, China. (Yonhap)
Citing three sources familiar with the visit, Bloomberg said Tuesday the North Korean leader was in Beijing, adding that the purpose and itinerary of his visit are not yet known,
Japanese media had previously reported that a “specific train” carrying an unidentified high-ranking North Korean official had arrived in China on Monday.
A large security presence was spotted outside Beijing’s Diaoyutai guesthouse, which was used to accommodate North Korean leaders in the past.
Local daily Donga Ilbo also reported rare sightings of about 20 vehicles including two large buses leaving the Great Hall of the People -- where top Chinese leaders often meet visiting heads of state -- and entering the guesthouse late Monday.
The trip is suspected to be Kim’s first known overseas trip since coming to power in 2011, after his father and predecessor Kim Jong-il’s death.
Despite the signs, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said she was not aware of the situation and had no further comment.
South Korea’s presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday was also unable to confirm reports of Kim’s Beijing trip, saying it has yet to identify the presence of a top North Korean official there, but is leaving “all possibilities” open.
“We are carefully watching the situation concerning things that are currently happening in Beijing, with all possibilities in mind,” a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters, declining to be named.
He added that “certain movements” were detected on the North Korean side a few days ago, and Seoul has been closely watching relevant developments, but was unable to identify who is in Beijing.
“An improvement in relations between Beijing and Pyongyang is a positive signal ahead of the summits between the two Koreas and between the United States and the North (planned for next month and May, respectively),” the official said.
Seoul’s Foreign Ministry and spy agency both echoed Cheong Wa Dae, saying that they are closely looking into the situation.
White House spokesman Raj Shah said the US could not confirm reports of Kim’s visit to China, but instead reiterated President Donald Trump’s plans to meet with Kim. Shah said the US-led international pressure campaign against Pyongyang “has paid dividends and has brought the North Koreans to the table.”
Analysts here say that if Kim is actually in Beijing, it is part of his plan to break out of the current diplomatic isolation brought upon the reclusive regime by its nuclear weapons program.
But they also expressed doubts over whether Kim would visit China in such a “secretive” manner.
“If the purpose of the visit is to improve North Korea-China ties through a summit between the two leaders of the nations, then there is no reason to carry out the first formal meeting in such secrecy” said Cha Du-hyeogn, a researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, while raising the possibility of the North Korean leader’s sister Kim Yo-jong being the mystery North Korean visitor to Beijing.
North Korea’s relations with China, a traditional ally, is believed to have soured in recent years with China’s support of international sanctions against North Korea chief among a number of points of conflict.
Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that Tokyo has been communicating with Pyongyang through “various means” on the possibility of meeting Kim, while also voicing a positive note about the prospects of opening a three-way dialogue involving Washington.
“We have been communicating with North Korea through various means, including using embassy channels in Beijing, but I will refrain from revealing any further details,” Abe told an Upper House Budget Committee session that came on the heels of recent media reports saying Tokyo had conveyed to Pyongyang Abe’s willingness to hold talks with Kim, according to the Japan Times.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)