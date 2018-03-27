[Photo News] Mural painting in bloom

Go to Mobile Version

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Mar 27, 2018 - 16:50
  • Updated : Mar 27, 2018 - 16:50
Hanwha Galleria officials on Tuesday paint a cherry blossom mural in Daerim-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, where Galleria Duty Free 63 is located. The company said 20 employees and six artists from Mullae Creative Village, an art village in Mullae-dong, worked together on the project. 

Galleria Duty Free 63 has been conducting its 63 Plan community outreach program since November 2015 to give back to the area. The 63 Plan includes projects targeting education, welfare and the environment. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

