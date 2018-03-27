Trump's threat to withdraw from Paris Agreement 'shortsighted,' 'irresponsible': ex-UN chief Ban

NATIONAL

Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday slammed President Donald Trump's threat to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on fighting climate change, saying he will consider writing to the president as the new chairman of an international organization based in Seoul."I have been voicing concerns since he announced that he would withdraw from the Paris Agreement," he said in a press conference marking his inauguration as the president and chairman of the assembly of the Global Green Growth Institute in Seoul. He took on the position a month earlier.The decision is "politically shortsighted and economically irresponsible as the leader of the richest, most powerful country," Ban noted."Moreover, scientifically his vision is wrong," Ban said, adding that he will consider writing to Trump to advise him to change course."I sincerely hope that Trump will change and really understand the gravity, seriousness and the urgency of the situation in which we must take action now. Otherwise, we will have regret for succeeding generations and our planet earth," he said.(Yonhap)