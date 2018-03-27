Jung Yong-hwa readies Japanese release

ENTERTAINMENT

Jung Yong-hwa (FNC Entertainment)

CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa, who is currently serving in the Army, will release a new Japanese song in May, according to the artist’s agency FNC Entertainment on Tuesday.The CNBLUE frontman’s new Japanese song, “Letter,” will be released in Japan on May 21, and will be the first part of his “Feel the Five Y” project, through which he plans to release five Japanese singles. “Letter” will be followed by “Brothers,” “Melody, “Jellyfish” and “The Moment,” all of which will be released during his time in the Army.“Jung had been working on ‘Letter’ as a gift for fans before joining the military,” an agency official said.Jung started his compulsory military service on March 5 after being accused in February of unduly gaining admission to a graduate studies program at Kyung Hee University without meeting requirements. He had denied the allegations and claimed he wasn’t aware of the university‘s admissions process. Despite the controversy, Jung went ahead with solo concerts and fan meetings before his enlistment.Jung is due to be discharged on Dec. 4, 2019.