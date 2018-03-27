BTS' 'Boy in Luv' video surpasses 200m YouTube views

ENTERTAINMENT

The official music video for "Boy in Luv" from BTS exceeded 200 million views on YouTube on Tuesday, becoming the eighth video by the K-pop sensation to pass the threshold, the group's agency said.



The video of the title track off BTS' second EP "Skool Luv Affair" topped 200 million at around 8:35 a.m., according to Big Hit Entertainment.



The 2014 song blends a strong hip-hop drum beat with a powerful rock sound with its lyrics depicting a teenage boy confessing his love for a beautiful girl.



Including "Boy in Luv," the group now has eight videos that have reached 200 million views and two of them 300 million. BTS also has four videos that have achieved between 100 million and 200 million views. (Yonhap)

