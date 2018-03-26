64 dead in Russian shopping mall inferno

This handout picture released by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry on March 26, 2018, shows emergency firefighters working outside a burning shopping centre in Kemerovo. At least 53 bodies have been recovered from a fire that swept through a busy shopping centre in the industrial city of Kemerovo in Siberia, Russian news agencies said on March 26, 2018. Many people are also still missing from the blaze that broke out March 25, 2018. (AFP-Yonhap)