Red Velvet to perform ‘Red Flavor,’ ‘Bad Boy’ in Pyongyang

By Cho Yun-myung
  • Published : Mar 26, 2018 - 18:56
  • Updated : Mar 26, 2018 - 18:56
K-pop girl group Red Velvet has confirmed the set list for its performance in Pyongyang slated for next week as part of a South Korean art troupe.

Organizers said Monday that “Red Flavor” and “Bad Boy” have been selected to be performed in Pyongyang from among a list of songs submitted by Red Velvet.

Red Velvet is the only K-pop idol group to be included in the group of performers slated to put on shows in North Korea on April 1 and 3. Other musicians include Korean pop legend Cho Yong-pil, who will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his debut in May, and pop diva Baek Ji-young.

“Bad Boy” is a song from the most recent album released by Red Velvet. It topped South Korean streaming charts and iTunes charts across 16 countries upon its January release. “Red Flavor” was released in July last year and conquered the summer charts.

Although other hit tracks from the group were considered, such as “Ice Cream Cake” and “Russian Roulette” released in 2015 and 2016, respectively, the more recent hits won out.

The South Korean art troupe will leave for Pyongyang on Saturday. It is scheduled to hold an individual concert on April 1 and joint concert with North Korean musicians on April 3.

By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)

