Minwoo of K-pop act 100% dies

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Mar 26, 2018 - 17:36
  • Updated : Mar 26, 2018 - 17:36
Seo Min-woo of 100% died of a heart attack Sunday at the age of 33.

The boy band’s agency TOP Media announced the death of group leader Seo Min-woo, better known as just Minwoo, through its official website.
 
Minwoo (TOP Media)

“He was found at his home in Gangnam, Seoul. Paramedics rushed to the scene, who pronounced him dead,” the announcement read.

Seo debuted as an actor in 2006 through TV drama series “Sharp 3.” He switched to pop music in 2012, as the leader of 100%.

The group was to hold concerts in Japan on April 21 and 30. The agency said it hadn’t been able to decide whether to postpone the concerts or not.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

