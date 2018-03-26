Poor visibility delays dozens of flights at Incheon airport

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Dozens of flights have been delayed at Incheon’s international airport due to bad weather conditions, the Incheon Airport said Tuesday.The airport said smog had hampered flights from taking off or landing, with around 100-200 meters visibility recorded since Monday evening.A warning on low visibility has been issued at 7:50 p.m. on Monday and has not been lifted off as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the airport said.The Seoul Regional Aviation Administration issues warnings when the visibility falls below 400 meters.Eleven flights including a Delta Air Lines flight that departed from Atlanta en route to Incheon, had to fly back or divert to nearby airports including Osaka’s Kansai Airport, Seoul’s Gimpo and Jeju Airport. Eleven flights were also delayed from taking off at Incheon Airport due to bad weather conditions as of 1 p.m.The Korea Aviation Meteorological Agency said this situation expected to be normalized later in the day as the temperature rises.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)