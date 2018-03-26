Moon signs bill on constitutional revision

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

ABU DHABI -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday signed a government bill on revising the Constitution, becoming the first South Korean head of state to do so in nearly four decades.The bill was signed electronically, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae. Moon is currently on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of his two-nation trip that earlier took him to Vietnam."Today, I propose a constitutional revision bill. I have promised to the people to amend the Constitution by concurrently holding a vote in the upcoming local elections. I exercise the right given to the president to propose a constitutional change to keep this promise," the president said in a statement read by Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom on his behalf.The president largely sought to explain why he proposed the constitutional change despite what he called "strong objections" from opposition parties.He offered four main reasons, including keeping his promise to the people."Second, the June local elections is a chance that will not easily come around again when the most people can take part in a national referendum and a way to save taxpayers' money," he said.The president earlier noted a stand-alone vote on the constitutional revision would cost up to 120 billion won (US$111 million).Holding the vote on the proposed amendment in the local elections will also synchronize future elections as the proposed bill seeks to cut the presidential term to four years from the current five, the president noted as his third reason.Lastly, the president insisted any changes brought by the proposed bill will only benefit the people, also a reason he could propose the bill without shame or guilt."Fourth, it is because it is a constitutional revision not for the president but for the people. I will not gain anything from a constitutional revision. Rather, I will only share part of my executive powers with the people, local governments and the National Assembly," he said in his statement.The government proposal seeks to remove the limit on the presidency to a single five-year term to allow one consecutive re-election for a four-year term.However, the change, even if made, will not affect the incumbent president as prohibited by the Constitution."The Constitution is the face of a country. It is a bowl that holds the life and beliefs of the people of that country. Our people's political minds and consciousness have reached a level that sets an example for other countries. Their thoughts about the responsibility and role of the government, as well as their rights, cannot compare with their thoughts 30 years ago," the president said of the need for a constitutional revision."The people own the Constitution and the final decision to revise the Constitution also lies with the people. The constitutional revision bill I signed today too is only a step in the process to realize constitutional revision. I believe (the people) will have steady interest in the process of revising the Constitution for the lives of each and every citizen and the future of the country," he added.With the president's signature on the bill, the government proposal will now be submitted to the National Assembly, which will have 60 days to review and vote on the bill.If the bill passes the unicameral parliament, it will be put to a national referendum concurrently with the local elections slated for June 13.It marks the first time since 1980 for a president to propose a constitutional change. The Constitution was last amended in 1987. (Yonhap)