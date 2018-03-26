Warrant sought for Korean rapper over street assault

Jeong, who made his name on the hip-hop survival audition program “Show Me the Money,” is accused of hitting a man and a passerby at Sillim-dong, Seoul, Thursday.
Jeong allegedly punched the face and stomach of a man who arranged to meet Jeong after finding out that Jeong had sent a text message to his girlfriend, asking her to see him. Jeong also swung at a person who attempted to break up the fight.
|Korean rapper Jeong Sang-su (Yonhap)
The rapper is also accused of kicking a table and swearing at the police station after being arrested.
Jeong has reportedly admitted his actions and said that he had been under the influence.
Police on Friday requested an arrest warrant to take him into custody, saying that Jeong had also been booked several times in the past for assault.
By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)