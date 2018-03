NATIONAL

Ferry "Pink Dolphin" (Yonhap)

A ferry carrying 158 passengers and five crew members was grounded on rocks off the coast of Sinan, a country in South Jeolla Province, on Sunday, but all on board were rescued, according to the Korea Coast Guard.The 223-ton ferry hit rocks at around 3:48 p.m. while reportedly trying to avoid a fishing boat amid dense fog.A total of six passengers suffered minor injuries and were sent to medical facilities.All remaining passengers are safe and are being transported by another ferry that was sent to the site, the authorities said.The ferry, named “Pink Dolphin,” is a high-speed ferry that can carry up to 250 passengers.By Claire Lee ( dyc@heraldcorp.com