Ex-Gov. An to be arraigned over sex offense charges

NATIONAL

Former South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung is set to be arraigned by a Seoul court early this week over sex assault charges in a scandal that caused his ouster from office early this month.



The Seoul Western District Court will hold a hearing early Monday to decide whether to issue an arrest warrant for the 54-year-old politician. Prosecutors filed for the writ on Friday on charges of sexual intercourse and sexual harassment by abuse of occupational authority.



The court will likely deliver its decision late Monday or early Tuesday.







Former South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung (Yonhap)

An is accused of sexually assaulting his former secretary four times over the past eight months during overseas business trips and in Seoul.If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison or a 15 million won ($13,000) fine.The secretary, Kim Ji-eun, made a revelation in a TV news interview early this month and filed a complaint with the prosecution the next day.An has denied the charges and claimed the relationship with her was consensual. He resigned after Kim's interview was aired.An, a prominent liberal politician, was once considered a potential presidential candidate. His party, the ruling Democratic Party, expelled him in the wake of the scandal.An faces another similar complaint from a female research staff belonging to a local think tank. Prosecutors have not yet included in the arrest warrant the charges related to her case, saying the probe into the latter case is still ongoing. (Yonhap)