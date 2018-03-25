Sales of groceries at convenience stores on rise

BUSINESS

Sales of groceries at convenience stores increased sharply in the first quarter of this year from a year earlier, local store franchise chain CU said Sunday, apparently as more customers opted to shop at accessible outlets that are open at all times.



According to the data compiled by the chain, the sales of groceries, including vegetables, grains, eggs, and frozen pork, shot up 21.2 percent this year through Saturday compared to the same period in 2017. The growth compares to the 1.6-percent on-year rise posted in 2015.



Customers in their 40s were the main buyers of groceries at 27.4 percent, followed by people in their 20s and 30s with 21.2 percent and 23.1 percent, respectively.







(BGF Retail)

To meet rising demand, CU said it has recently installed a vending machine that sells small amounts of beef and pork. Under an arrangement with CJ Freshway Corp., the stores are also selling some 10 different kinds of product, including potatoes, carrots and onions."In the past, convenience stores focused on selling processed foodstuffs and groceries were considered more as just displays," an official from CU said. "We plan to expand products sold to meet customers' demand, as sales (of groceries) are expected to continue increasing."Another chain, 7-Eleven, also said sales of fruits at its shops increased 67.5 percent on-year through Tuesday. The GS25 chain also recently forged a deal with a California-based farm to sell large oranges at its shops. (Yonhap)