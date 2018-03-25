Global market for smartwatches set to double throughout 2022

BUSINESS

The global market for smartwatches is anticipated to double by 2022 as more consumers are becoming aware of the healthcare and mobile-payment related features of the devices, industry watchers said Sunday.



According to the data compiled by the International Data Corporation, combined global shipments of smartwatches are set to reach 43.6 million units this year, and increase to 84.1 million units in 2022.



"Consumers are finally starting to understand and demand the utility of a smartwatch," said Jitesh Ubrani senior research analyst for IDC Mobile Device Trackers in its release. "At present, fitness uses lead by a mile but mobile payments and messaging are starting to catch on."





"The addition of cellular connectivity is also starting to resonate with early adopters and looking ahead the emergence of new use cases like music streaming or additional health sensors will make cellular connectivity pivotal to the success of the smartwatch," Ubrani said.Another industry tracker, Strategy Analytics, said the Apple Watch of the US-based tech firm Apple Inc. accounted for 60.4 percent of the global smartwatch market last year, standing as the dominant player.South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. followed with a share of 10.6 percent, with other smaller tech firms posting single-digit market shares.Amid the rising demand for smartwatches, industry watchers said traditional watchmakers will also jump into the industry.Switzerland-based Swatch plans to showcase a smartwatch running on its own operating system by end-2018. (Yonhap)