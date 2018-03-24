S. Korea to meet U.S. in playoffs at women's curling worlds

SPORTS

South Korea will face the US in the playoffs at the ongoing World Women's Curling Championships in Canada.



South Korea, a surprise silver medalist at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, finished third in the round robin stage in North Bay, Ontario, on Friday (local time), with a record of eight wins and four losses.



The United States (6-6) finished in sixth place to set up a meeting in the qualification game against South Korea.





South Korea skip Kim Eunjung watches her shot in a match against Scotland at the women's curling world championships Friday, March 23, 2018, in North Bay, Ontario. (AP-Yonhap)

Of the 13 teams in action, the top six after the round robin stage qualify for the playoffs. The top two seeds advanced directly to the semifinals, while the third seed plays the sixth seed, and the fourth and the fifth seeds collide in the qualification matches.South Korea split its two matches on Friday. After beating Russia 8-7 to clinch the third seed, South Korea lost to Scotland 6-5.Canada (12-0) and Sweden (10-2) secured the top two seeds. Russia (7-5) will play the Czech Republic (6-6) in the other qualification match.If South Korea beats the US, it will face Sweden, which defeated the South Koreans for the gold medal at PyeongChang. During round robin play at the worlds, Sweden got the upper hand, 9-7, on Monday.The winner of Russia-Czechs match will go on to play Canada.Against Russia, South Korea was trailing 7-1 through six ends. Led by skip Kim Eun-jung, South Korea began its comeback with two points in the seventh end.It added a run apiece in the eighth and ninth end, and then scored two more to pull into a 7-7 tie in the 10th end.A Russian miscue handed South Korea the winning point in the sudden-death extra end.South Korea also went to extra ends against Scotland, after rallying from a 5-3 deficit. But Scotland scored the clinching point in the 11th end.