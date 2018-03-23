New NH brokerage arm CEO to bolster investment banking biz

Jeong Young-chae, who took office as CEO of NH Investment & Securities on Thursday, revealed that the firm plans to reap 190 billion won ($175.6 million) in net profit this year solely from its IB business, and to increase the profit to 300 billion won in two years.
IB refers to a financial firm’s business to help a firm raise or secure capital through securities issuance, initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions.
He envisaged the securities firm would become a “regional player” in Asia’s IB business, by fostering IB opportunities in Asian countries like Vietnam and Indonesia.
“The IB business division will play a central role in gaining profit from the outside,” he said.
|NH Investment & Securities CEO Jeong Young-chae speaks at a press conference on Friday held in the NH Investment & Securities headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul. (NH Investment & Securities)
“In a financial firm, a division dealing with mergers and acquisitions and other IB business will hold sway in its decision-making process, instead of one dealing with a market investment,” Jeong said, so that a firm can maintain its pursuit of deleveraging and fiscal soundness.
But maintaining NH Investment & Securities as an “all-rounder” platform is also a key to continuity in the firm’s upward trend, Jeong said, so that the platform can strike a balance between divisions for wealth management, FICC -- fixed income, currency and commodities -- among others.
Over the course of a three-decades-long career in securities firms, Jeong spent nearly half of the time as head of an investment banking business division in NH Investment & Securities, formerly known as a Woori Investment & Securities. Previously, he worked at Daewoo Securities, a precursor of Mirae Asset Daewoo, also devoting three years to the IB business.
“Strengthening IB business corresponds best with my core capabilities,” Jeong said.
NH Investment & Securities is the nation’s second-largest securities firm with 4.8 trillion won in net worth, following Mirae Asset Daewoo. It is a brokerage unit of Nonghyup Financial Group, wholly owned by Korean farmers’ co-op National Agricultural Cooperative Federation.
When asked about the business license denial of state-sponsored short-term corporate financing, Jeong said the corporate financing business is a channel for capital increase with lower risk, but at the same time stressed the need to take a wait-and-see approach, amid its low return-on-equity at around 7 percent.
Despite meeting the minimum capital requirement, NH Investment & Securities has been through an eligibility screening of its holding structure by the Financial Supervisory Service. Of all five securities firms with over 4 trillion won in net asset value, Korea Investment & Securities was the only company that was given permission to issue a short-term promissory note, as large as twice that of its asset value, to corporates.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)