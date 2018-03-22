[Breaking] Court issues warrant on ex-President Lee Myung-bak

The courts on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former President Lee Myung-bak, who is suspected of a string of allegations including bribery, embezzlement and power abuse.
The allegations against him include bribery of some 11 billion won ($10.3 million) from the state spy agency, individuals and conglomerates, such as Samsung.
|Former President Lee Myung-bak leaves the Seoul Central District Prosecutors` Office after questioning on March 15. Yonhap
The former president, who was in office from 2008 to 2013, is also viewed as the real owner of auto parts maker DAS, which has been involved in several irregularities, such as creating a slush fund totaling some 30 billion won.
In the 21-hour-long interrogation by the prosecution on Wednesday, Lee flatly denied his involvement in the wrongdoings, saying he was not aware of the incidents and that testimonies and evidence gathered by the prosecution have been fabricated.
Lee, however, admitted to receiving $100,000 from the state spy agency, which appears to have gone to his wife Kim Yoon-ok, but refused to reveal how the money was used.
Lee’s close aide Kim Paik-joon, who is currently standing trial over bribery linked to Lee, testified he received the illicit fund on behalf of Lee, and that the monk also appears to have admitted to his wrongdoing.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)