[Breaking] Court issues warrant on ex-President Lee Myung-bak

The courts on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former President Lee Myung-bak, who is suspected of a string of allegations including bribery, embezzlement and power abuse.



The allegations against him include bribery of some 11 billion won ($10.3 million) from the state spy agency, individuals and conglomerates, such as Samsung.





Former President Lee Myung-bak leaves the Seoul Central District Prosecutors` Office after questioning on March 15. Yonhap