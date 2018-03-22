Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Obsesity rate rising among S. Korean students

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Mar 22, 2018 - 18:22
  • Updated : Mar 22, 2018 - 18:22




The obesity rate among South Korea’s elementary and middle school students has been increasing, according to government data, possibly due to a lack of sleep and physical activity and the consumption of more unhealthy food.

According to the Education Ministry’s 2017 statistics on student health, the proportion of overweight people aged 6 to 18 was 17.3 percent last year, up 0.8 percentage point from a year ago and up 6.1 percentage points from 11.2 percent in 2008.

The data also showed that students were consuming more fast food and fewer milk products, as well as skipping breakfast more frequently.



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114