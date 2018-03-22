President Moon to attend Korea-Vietnam business forum

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang are to attend a Korea-Vietnam business forum in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Friday, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Thursday.This will mark the first forum since the two nations formed business ties in 1992, KCCI added.“It’s been a norm that deputy prime ministers headed the forum’s representatives,” a KCCI official said, adding Quang’s visit to the forum means Vietnam regards Korea as an “important partner for business cooperation.”Along with the presidents, 341 business tycoons from South Korea from 181 companies will attend the forum. They include Shinsegae Group Vice Chairman Chung Yong-jin, Samsung Electronics Chief Executive Yoon Boo-keun and Posco Daewoo Chief Executive Kim Young-sang.Top officials such as Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, as well as representatives of business circles, including KCCI President Park Yong-maan and Korea Employers Federation Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik, will also attend.The representatives will meet Vietnamese business leaders including Vietnam Electricity Chief Executive Dang Hoang An, PetroVietnam General Director Nguyen Vu Truong Son, Vingroup Joint Stock Co. Chief Executive Duong Thi Mai Hoa and FLC Group head Trinh Van Quyet.In total, some 650 prominent figures will join the business forum, the largest in history, according to KCCI.By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)