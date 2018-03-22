What Moon’s offer of three-way summit means

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s raising of possibilities of three-way talks among Seoul, Pyongyang and Washington shows his willingness to use the upcoming summits to push for the end of the Korean War, signing of the peace treaty and denuclearization all together, experts say.Calling the upcoming North Korea-US summit, expected to happen in May, a “historic event,” Moon said it could lead to a trilateral summit of the South, North and the US during a meeting of Seoul’s inter-Korean summit preparation committee, according to pool reports Wednesday.Moon also highlighted the need to have any agreement with the North ratified by the parliament, so the agreement would be honored regardless of any possible change in leadership in South Korea.“It is a reflection of Moon’s willingness to pursue the end of the Korean War through the upcoming summits, which is in line with the peace declaration signed on Oct. 4, 2007,” said Shin Beom-chul, professor at the National Korea Diplomatic Academy.“But to do so, there needs to be North Korea’s concrete action for denuclearization without any conditions attached,” he said. “Because the declaration of the end of the Korean War could be a basis for North Korea’s call for the withdrawal of the US Forces in South Korea.”Moon is to hold an inter-Korean summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the South’s side of the truce village of Panmunjeom in late April, which is expected to set the stage for a summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in May.Moon’s road map for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula -- his “Berlin initiative” – appears to be in line with the peace declaration signed on Oct.4, 2007 as a result of the second inter-Korean summit between liberal President Roh Moo-hyun and North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang.In the declaration, the two leaders called for a nuclear-free peninsula and a permanent peace pact between the two Koreas through dialogue and negotiation. The two Koreas remain technically at war, since the 1950-1953 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.In one of the eight clauses under the agreement, the two Koreas agreed to “cooperate to push for a declaration of the end of the Korean War through a meeting attended by leaders of three or four nations directly related to (matters of the Korean Peninsula).”The three nations refer to South Korea, North Korea and the US. China is included in the four nations.His remarks are also meant to call on the US and North Korea to accelerate their efforts to hold an upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, another expert said.“As the US and North Korea appear to be lukewarm about their upcoming summit, Moon probably wanted to urge them to be more active in seeking to resolve the nuclear crisis,” said Ko Myung-hyun, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.“But South Korea should be careful not to get ahead of itself,” he said, citing a possible difference in South Korea and the US’ approach to achieving North Korea’s denuclearization.Since North Korean leader Kim offered to participate in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and improve inter-Korean ties, President Moon has strived to use the momentum to broker talks between the US and North Korea, which he sees as key to resolving the nuclear crisis.Moon’s special envoys to North Korea met with Kim and they delivered Kim’s invitation for Trump to hold a summit. Trump said he would meet Kim by May to achieve permanent denuclearization -- a surprising breakthrough following a year of hostilities and insults between the leaders.North Korea has yet to make an official comment on the proposed summit between Trump and Kim. It continues to denounce the US as an imperialist through its state-run news media.The White House on Wednesday dodged a direct response to Moon’s proposal of a future trilateral summit involving both Koreas and the US, Yonhap News Agency reported, quoting a spokesperson for the National Security Council.The spokesperson was quoted as saying the two countries “are committed to maintaining close coordination about our unified response to North Korea.”(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)