[Exclusive] Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to adopt in-display fingerprint scanning: sources

“Samsung Display has prepared three or four solutions for Samsung Electronics to embed the fingerprint sensor inside of the main display, and both are seriously considering one of the solutions,” a source told The Korea Herald.
“The delay in deciding on the final concept for the Note 9 is due to the work in adopting the in-display fingerprint sensor,” the source added.
In previous years, the concept for a flagship phone was finalized about five months before its launch.
Industry watchers said they highly expect that the ninth edition of Samsung’s premium Note series will have an in-display fingerprint sensor in order to differentiate it from phones unveiled by Chinese rivals such as Vivo and others that will be launched by Huawei soon.
Samsung Display has been developing technologies for years to commercialize smartphone panels embedded with fingerprint sensors, but the technologies have not reached the parent company’s expectations.
|Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Yonhap)
The panel-making subsidiary of Samsung Electronics is working to improve fingerprint scanning technology on flexible AMOLED panels for the Note 9, the aforementioned source explained.
“There is enough time for the display company to improve the technology to meet the handset maker’s expectations, before the launch of the Note 9 in late August,” he said.
Another source said the fingerprint sensor module has remained a challenge for Samsung.
“The module on the Note 8, which was located horizontally on the left side of the dual camera module on the rear side of the smartphone, was a cause of great inconvenience.”
“The company fixed the problem by placing the fingerprint module below the camera module on the latest S9 series, but having the module on the back reduces space for larger batteries (in premium phones),” he added.
Meanwhile, Samsung Display technologies are being considered for adoption by some Chinese handset makers, according to the sources.
Jusy Hong, director at IHS Markit, said during the Korea Display Spring Conference 2018 this week that fingerprint authentication integrated into smartphone displays will soon be released into the market, most likely by Huawei later this month with the P11 or by Samsung with the Note 9.
In January, Vivo announced it had developed the world’s first phone with a fingerprint scanner built into the display in cooperation with sensor company Synaptics, which has partnered with Samsung Display before.
“While Apple will stick to its 3-D Face ID solution, Samsung and Huawei are expected to adopt the display integrated fingerprint authentication method,” Hong said.
“Considering technological complexity, the in-display scanning technology will cost more than the Face ID technology that is estimated to be $15.2 per unit.”
Samsung sells around 10 million units per year of Note series smartphones, the most expensive models among Samsung phones, and therefore adoption of the in-display fingerprint scanning technology is reasonable, the analyst said in terms of mass production yields.
“The biggest concern for Samsung Electronics will be low yields of phones with the newest in-display fingerprint sensor,” said an official at a biometrics solution developer. “Samsung would want to launch its premium phones with better fingerprint sensing performance and higher yields of commercialization.”
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)