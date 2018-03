BUSINESS

(BGF retail)

A customer picks up a box of packaged Korean pork from a vending machine at local convenience store chain CU on Thursday.In collaboration with Nonghyup and telephone company KT, CU said it has invented a “CU Internet of Things smart vending machine” which offers freshly packaged Korean beef and pork.Each box contains 300 grams of meat which is economical and convenient for single-person household, CU said.By Kim Da-sol ( ddd@heraldcorp.com