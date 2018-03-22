BTS' 'MIC Drop' remix surpasses 200m YouTube views

ENTERTAINMENT

The official music video for the "MIC Drop" remix from BTS exceeded 200 million views on YouTube on Thursday, becoming the seventh video by the K-pop sensation to pass the threshold, the group's agency said.



The video for the remix of "MIC Drop" topped 200 million at about 11:43 a.m., according to the Big Hit Entertainment.



The song, originally released in September on the album "Love Yourself: Her," was released again in November as a remix by Steve Aoki. The remix later debuted on the Billboard main singles chart Hot 100 at No. 28, the highest ranking for a K-pop act.





(YouTube screenshot-Yonhap)

Including this video, the group now has seven that have reached 200 million views and two of them 300 million. BTS also has five videos that have achieved between 100 million and 200 million views. (Yonhap)