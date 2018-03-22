Korea unveils new kit for 2018 FIFA World Cup

SPORTS

This image, captured from Nike`s website, shows Ki Sung-yueng wearing the new home kit for the South Korean national football team. (Yonhap)

South Korea unveiled Thursday their 2018 FIFA World Cup kit for the tourney in Russia.South Korea's World Cup kit is inspired by the national flag Taegeukgi and "hallyu," which refers to the Korean Wave of popular culture, according to Nike, the US-based global sportswear brand that designed the uniform.Newly-designed outfits will be worn by all age groups of the men's and the women's national football teams.Nike said South Korea's home jersey features a classic look composed of a red shirt, black shorts and red socks. Nike added that the most notable design element of the new South Korea home kit is a simplified black-and-white crest which shows a "sharp, contemporary feel."South Korea wore a red shirt-black shorts uniform during the 1998 World Cup qualifying campaign.For the away kit, South Korean players will don white shirts, shorts and socks. The shirt is adorned with a "taegeuk" wave pattern that symbolizes hallyu. The uniform for goalkeepers had all-black shirts, shorts and socks, highlighted with lime green numbers."I think the striking red top with the black shirt sends a bold statement," said Brand Hirst, Nike Korea's marketing director. "For the away kit, we took the cultural inspiration of South Korea."Nike said its new crest application, named "Crest Flight," is 64 percent lighter and up to 65 times more breathable than previous versions. It added that its Astro Mesh Dri-Fit fabric, applied on both sides of the shirt, will help wick away players' sweat."The last time I remember that I wore black shorts was against Japan in 1997, and we beat them," said Hong Myung-bo, former national team head coach who now works as general secretary for the Korea Football Association. "I hope this new kit can bring some luck to our players."The players said they're satisfied with the new outfit."It's simple and beautiful," said Lee Sang-min, a defender for the South Korean under-23 football team. "I have a good feeling about this uniform."The Korea Football Association (KFA) said South Korea's new kit will make its debut in the friendly match against Northern Ireland in Belfast on Saturday. Nike said the new national team jerseys and other fashionable collections will go on sale April 6. (Yonhap)