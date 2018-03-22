Govt. to pay monthly allowance for 2.38 mln children

NATIONAL

Parents will be paid a monthly allowance of 100,000 won ($87) for each child under the age of six starting later this year, the health ministry said Thursday.



The Ministry of Health and Welfare said a revision to the relevant law was passed on Feb. 28 with the motion taking effect in September.







(Yonhap)

The revision would cover a total of 2.38 million kids, 94 percent of the total 2.53 million children across the country, the ministry said.The benefit would exclude youngsters from households in the top 10 percent income bracket, the ministry said.The benefit is in line with President Moon Jae-in's childcare policy pledges. While running for president, the chief executive stressed a greater government role in childcare with the aim of eventually tackling the country's chronically low birthrate. (Yonhap)