Court to decide on ex-President Lee's arrest without hearing

NATIONAL

A Seoul court said Thursday it will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant for former President Lee Myung-bak without a hearing after Lee refused to attend it.



The Seoul Central District Court said a judge in charge of the case decided to review the legality of his arrest based only on the documents submitted by state prosecutors and Lee's legal counsel.



The decision will likely be made late Thursday night.







Former President Lee Myung-bak (Yonhap)

Lee, who was president from 2008 to early 2013, faces a string of corruption allegations, including bribery, embezzlement and abuse of power, which evolved around local auto parts maker DAS.DAS legally belongs to his eldest brother, Lee Sang-eun. But the former president has long been suspected of being the real owner, and prosecutors suspect that he created 34 billion won ($32 million) in slush funds via the company.The hearing was scheduled for early Thursday. But the court canceled it Wednesday, after Lee refused to attend it and the prosecution decided not to force him to appear.The disgraced ex-leader underwent 21 hours of questioning by prosecutors from last Wednesday to Thursday. Prosecutors filed for the writ on Monday. (Yonhap)