Coex to operate Korea’s largest outdoor screen to feature K-pop content

By Cho Yun-myung
  • Published : Mar 21, 2018 - 17:35
  • Updated : Mar 21, 2018 - 17:35
K-pop videos will soon be streamed on a billboard four times the size of a basketball court in Seoul.

SMTown Media Facade, made of curved screens and installed on the outer walls of the SMTown Coex Artium, will start operation Sunday, according to the Korea International Trade Association.

SMTown Coex Artium is part of the Coex Convention and Exhibition Center in Gangnam, southern Seoul. The building offers experiences related to S.M. Entertainment stars and the agency. 

The new billboard will be the largest, high-definition outdoor advertising screen in the country at 80.8 meters in width and 20.1 meters in height.

The SMTown Media Facade is part of a project by KITA and Gangnam District to develop K-pop Square at Coex.

KITA said it aims to install 10 more outdoor billboards by June at the Coex Millennium Plaza, which connects Coex with Samseong Station.

Media artworks and public content, along with K-pop videos and advertisements, will be shown on the billboards, according to an official from KITA.

“We aim to develop it (the K-pop Square) into a Korean version of Times Square, incorporating advertisement media, culture and arts,” said the official.

By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)

