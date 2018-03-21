Unseasonable snowfalls force road, school closures in southern S. Korea

NATIONAL

DAEGU/BUSAN/GWANGJU -- Unseasonable snowfalls forced temporary road and school closures in southern South Korea on Wednesday, with the city of Daegu receiving the biggest amount ever for late March since data collection began 111 years ago.



According to the state weather agency, 3.3 centimeters of snow fell in Daegu, considered one of the warmest cities in South Korea. That's the biggest snowfall the city has ever received in late March since meteorological recording began in 1907.



Many mountainous areas in surrounding North Gyeongsang Province received heavier falls of up to 10.2 cm.



In the southeastern city of Busan, where at least 0.7 cm of snow fell, 11 elementary schools and kindergartens closed for the day, while 54 elementary, middle and high schools delayed their start time by one or two hours. Temporary road closures were also reported in many parts of the city.Regions in South Gyeongsang Province surrounding Busan received heavier falls of up to 6.7 cm in the county of Sancheong, forcing temporary closures of at least 18 sections of roads, many of them in mountainous areas.The southwestern regions also received a snowfall of up to 2 cm in the county of Hwasun, with up to 5cm more expected to come over the rest of the day. (Yonhap)