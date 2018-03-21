New chief of Kosdaq committee vows to nurture ‘market of future’

“We will discover more small and mid-sized venture firms with high potential for growth and give them wider opportunities for initial public offerings,” said Khil Jae-uk, chairman of the Kosdaq Market Committee, at a press conference.
|Kosdaq Market Committee Chairman Khil Jae-uk. (The Korea Exchange)
Khil also pledged to differentiate Kosdaq‘s market profile from that of the Kospi, whose listing procedure is under the stricter authority of the KRX led by Chairman Jung Ji-won.
“The Kosdaq’s high-risk and high-return profile should be different from that of the Kospi,” he said.
Securing the demand of investment and enhancing market confidence for investors is key to the Kosdaq’s quest to become a “market of the future” for “firms with innovative technologies,” he added.
This came about a week after Khil, a business administration professor at Hanyang University and outside director of Kiwoom Securities, was approved at an extraordinary shareholders meeting to chair the committee on March 13. As a nonstanding officer, Khil began chairing the nine-member committee that will comprise about half of two nine-member subcommittees in charge of IPOs and company audits.
Following measures unveiled by the Financial Services Commission in January, Khil pledged to streamline the listing process for firms whose high growth potential is overshadowed by other adverse factors for IPOs, establish a fund to invest in scale-ups and issue reports covering some 1,200 Kosdaq-listed firms.
“Firms like Kakao or Celltrion might someday regret leaving the Kosdaq,” he said, referring to those that transferred from the Kosdaq to Kospi last year.
|Kosdaq Market CEO Jung Un-su (left) and Kosdaq Market Committee Chairman Khil Jae-uk. (The Korea Exchange)
Jung, formerly an executive director and acting president of the Kosdaq market, had been recommended by the market committee led by Khil and was granted the shareholders’ greenlight Monday.
Since a revision came into effect in February this year, the Kosdaq Market Committee is authorized to list or delist a firm on the stock market, while a president and chief executive of the market will be in charge of market operations. Since 2014, the president of the Kosdaq market concurrently headed the committee, leaving the fate of Kosdaq-listed firms in the hands of the KRX.
By Son Ji-hyoung
