Britain willing to play role in NK denuclearization process, new envoy says

NATIONAL

The United Kingdom is willing to provide its expert knowledge in nuclear nonproliferation and power generation to assist in the process of denuclearizing North Korea, its new ambassador to South Korea said Wednesday.



"I think at this stage, we recognize that major next steps (for North Korean denuclearization) are already on the calendar," Amb. Simon Smith said in a press conference, referring to recent progress in South Korea and the United States' diplomacy with North Korea.



British Amb. Simon Smith (Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

President Moon Jae-in and President Donald Trump agreed to hold summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to discuss its denuclearization."We see this as a real, genuine opportunity. We are extremely admiring the efforts that the Republic of Korea has made to take the opportunity presented by the hosting of the PyeongChang Olympics and Paralympics and to build on them in a way that set up the summits," he said.The UK is looking forward "with great seriousness and interest" to the summits and with its experiences in nuclear power generation and non-proliferation, as well as in the field of the management of all aspects of nuclear security, the UK will hopefully "be able to bring them to the process" to denuclearize the North, he said."We may have experiences to offer and political support as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the implementation and enforcement of (a deal)," according to the ambassador. "We certainly plan to play a constructive role." (Yonhap)