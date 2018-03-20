New app trend putting Koreans to the test

With a growing number of Koreans are going mobile to solve quiz questions on their phones, four quiz game apps were released in February alone.
One of the most popular quiz apps is JAM Live, developed by Snow, known for its popular photo-editing app.
Each quiz session, which consists of a series of 12 multiple-choice questions, begins at 12:30 p.m. daily with extra sessions at 8 p.m. from Friday to Sunday. Players are given 10 seconds to choose the answer among three possible choices. At stake each session is 1 million won ($935) to 3 million won. Those who correctly answer all 12 questions split the prize money at the end, but they can withdraw it only when at least 50,000 won has been amassed.
The Quiz Live, another well-known app, is powered by NBT, the developer behind mobile advertising app Cash Slide. Korean comedians Jung Sung-ho and Park Seul-gi host the popular mobile quiz show for The Quiz Live at 9:30 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 7:40 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
