Kumho Tire to supply tires for BMW’s new X3

The tires made at Kumho’s Gwangju plant in South Jeolla Province will be supplied to the BMW new X3 that began production at the Spartanburg factory in June 2017.
The X3 midsize SUV is BMW’s top-selling model first released in 2003. The German carmaker has since sold over 1.6 million units worldwide.
|Kumho Tire’s Crugen HP91 tires are installed on BMW’s new X3. (Kumho Tire)
“The latest BMW new X3 OE supply was possible due to Kumho’s quality and technical level. Kumho Tire will work to develop and supply SUV tires to satisfy customers and drivers,” the company said in a statement.
Kumho Tire’s Crugen series is a brand developed in line with the growing demand for city SUVs. They are designed for high performance SUV drivers to experience sport mode features, stable handling and braking on and off roads, the company said.
The Crugen HP91 demonstrates a comfortable driving experience and outstanding abrasion prevention due to its upgraded mix of materials and multifunctional rubber, the company said.
Kumho Tire’s original equipment tires are also installed on BMW’s 1-Series, 2-Series, 3-Series, Volkswagen’s Polo and more.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)