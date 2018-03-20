[Photo News] ‘Realway’ looks at Seoul Fashion Week

Groups of fashionistas could be seen flaunting their outfits on their way to and from Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, the main venue, on the first day of shows.
As a number of fashion bloggers, influencers on Instagram and photographers from newspapers and magazines gather at DDP during the week, visitors and models alike seem at the ready to pose for pictures as they casually walk the streets around the venue.
|American actress Jamie Chung shows up wearing a bright yellow-and-green suit at the fall-winter collection show of Korean brand A. Bell.
The 2018 fall-winter Seoul Fashion Week, which opened Monday evening with a showcase of Korea’s traditional hanbok designer Kim Hye-soon, runs through Saturday.
Written by Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)
Photos by Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)