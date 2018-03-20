Supermarket chains dominate offline shopping: report

BUSINESS

Scale continues to play a major part in becoming the most frequented shopping channels both online and offline, a recent survey showed, with supermarket chains and large open market platforms topping lists of preferred source of groceries and daily necessities.According to a joint survey conducted by research firm Consumer Insight and Hanyang University’s retail research center, at least 80 percent of consumers said they went to supermarket chains within the last month to purchase products offline. The survey was conducted on some 15,000 Koreans from July 2017 to the end of January this year.Convenience stores came in second at 68 percent, followed by local grocery stores (55 percent), brand stores (45 percent) and traditional markets (39 percent).The report said 44 percent of the respondents said they generally tend to choose supermarket chains for offline shopping, while less than 10 percent chose other offline shopping channels.In terms of customer loyalty, which the report calculated based on use rate and experience rate, supermarket chains topped the list at 55 percent, while department stores (17 percent) and midsize grocery stores (16 percent) operated by retail giants such as Shinsegae followed. Midsized grocery stores are those between 1,000 and 3,000 square meters.“Supermarket chains are dominating the offline shopping channels, while other shopping platforms such as local grocery stores, convenience stores and traditional markets are left as secondary options,” the report read.Meanwhile, among online shopping channels, customers used open markets the most, with 79 percent experience rate, followed by social commerce (51 percent), home shopping (35 percent) and individual retailers’ online sites (30 percent).Customer loyalty was the highest, again, for open markets at 64 percent, compared to other online shopping channels such as social commerce (35 percent) and online retailers (26 percent). Home shopping, duty-free stores and multiplex shopping malls showed low customer loyalty at 10 percent, 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively.“Competition in both offline and online retail industries is quite obvious, as supermarket chains are dominating offline shopping channels, while open markets are taking the lead in online shopping platforms. This structure is unlikely to change at the moment,” according to the report.“Only the aggressive and creative online marketing strategies from social commerce and retailers’ online sites can change the situation for online shopping channels,” it added.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)