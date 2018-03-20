Philips partners with local organizations for sports rehab research

The three entities signed the strategic partnership agreement during a ceremony held Thursday in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, host to the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.
They will mutually support and cooperate on clinical research for rehabilitation for both disabled and nondisabled athletes. They also plan to develop new technologies and products for sports rehab.
|Vice President of the Korea Paralympic Ski Association Kim Choong-sik, Philips Korea CEO Dominique Oh and Fortium CEO Um Sung-hem attend a signing ceremony at Yongpyeong Tower Condominium in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, on Thursday. (Philips Korea)
The joint research will focus on determining changes in the motor skills and physiological factors of disabled and nondisabled athletes when using infrared light provided by Philips InfraCare. This includes tracking the biological changes instigated by the irradiation, including changes in body surface temperature, joint working range, flexibility and muscle fatigue.
According to Philips, the infrared light generated by its device penetrates deep into the skin and expands the blood vessels, stimulating blood circulation and easing muscle pain.
In addition, Philips and Fortium will embark on a long-term project to research and develop a general health and performance management program for athletes, using Philips’ solutions including imaging diagnostic equipment, defibrillators and treatment devices.
Through this partnership, the Dutch health technology firm said it hoped to fulfill its vision of “Improving people’s lives,” as well as make a meaningful contribution to the advancement of South Korea’s sports society.
“Philips will share our advanced technologies and clinical insights as the health technology leader, thereby contributing to the development of sports rehabilitation. With this agreement, we hope to help athletes improve their performance and their quality of life,” said Philips Korea CEO Dominique Oh.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)