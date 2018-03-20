Wanna One apologizes for remarks made during live broadcast

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop boy group Wanna One has come under fire for remarks it made that were accidently aired during a live broadcast Monday.About four hours before the release of the act’s new album “0+1=1” EP, the members appeared on Mnet’s onelife broadcast “Star Live” to celebrate its comeback. The live show featured the members waiting in a green room before the official broadcast, but the trouble began with Kang Daniel shouting out, “Why aren’t we getting our payment?”Kang’s remark was followed by Park Ji-hoon and Ong Seung-wu who said, “Why are we only getting 20 percent?” and “Why aren’t we getting any sleep?”The group’s private yet unfiltered conversation, aired before the official broadcast, continued even after a staff member told them to get ready for the live broadcast. Kang Daniel shouted out “I pooped this morning” and Ha Sung-woon said, “I’d better curse now in advance.”Calling out what it seemed to be the license plate number of a groupie, Lai Kuan Lin said, “Sorento, what did you do near our home yesterday?”Some netizens claimed that they heard one member yelling out Korean internet slang that means “let someone else jerk you off.”Following the broadcast, social media were flooded with criticism from netizens and fans expressing their deep disappointment.Amid the controversy, the group’s agency YMC Entertainment issued an apology letter on Monday evening, stating, “We apologize for the shameful accident during the live broadcast. We are also sorry that some remarks, which were not actually said, are being snowballed. We will make sure not to cause such trouble. Please send your love and support for Wanna One members to reach their dreams until the very end.” Mnet, the broadcaster, also issued an apology on the same day.Despite their apologies, it seems the controversy has a long way to run before it subsides, with netizens commenting “Learn how to be modest and take care of your personalities before being an idol group,” “This is so shocking. It shows how much they belittle their fans. Disgusting” and “They even said those words in front of staff. That’s so inappropriate.”The 11-member group, made up of the winners of the second season of the audition program “Produce 101,” returned with its second EP “0+1=0 (I Promise You)” on Monday, marking the group’s first release since the EP “1-1=0 (Nothing Without You)” in November. Ever since its debut last August, Wanna One has grown to become one of K-pop’s most sensational acts.Its debut EP “1X1=1 (To Be One)” in August last year and its reissued edition “1-1=0 (Nothing Without You)” in November last year became the best-selling K-pop debut releases of all time with their combined sales.The group is expected to release several more songs before it disbands on Dec. 31.“Boomerang” topped several real-time charts upon its release.