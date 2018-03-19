[Graphic News] Finland is world's happiest country

WORLD

Finland is the world’s happiest country, while troubled Burundi is the least happy, according to a new UN report.In addition to its joyful locals, Finland is also home to the happiest immigrants, the study found. It topped 156 countries, followed by last year’s winner Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland.South Korea ranked 57th, falling two notches from a year ago.The results were based on six key factors that support well-being: income, healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom, trust and generosity.